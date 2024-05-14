US short-term inflation expectations rise among consumers in April

(MENAFN) According to a survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday, short-term inflation expectations among American consumers showed an uptick in April. The median one-year ahead inflation expectations rose to 3.3 percent in April from 3 percent in March, indicating a notable increase. Similarly, the five-year ahead inflation expectations also saw an upward trend, climbing to 2.8 percent from 2.6 percent during the same period. However, it's worth noting that the median three-year ahead inflation expectations experienced a slight decline, decreasing to 2.8 percent last month from 2.9 percent in the previous month.



In addition to inflation expectations, the survey also captured sentiments regarding other economic indicators. The New York Fed reported that median home price growth expectations surged to 3.3 percent in April, marking the highest reading since July 2022. This increase comes after seven consecutive months of stability at 3.0 percent.



Conversely, expectations regarding earnings growth and household income witnessed slight decreases in April. The median one-year-ahead expected earnings growth dipped by 0.1 percentage point to 2.7 percent compared to the previous month. Similarly, the median expected growth in household income also declined by 0.1 percentage point to 3 percent during the same period. These fluctuations in consumer expectations regarding income and earnings growth may reflect broader economic uncertainties and dynamics impacting household finances.

