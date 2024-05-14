EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

CENIT recorded a significant year-on-year increase in Group sales of around 16.4% to EUR 50,545 k in the first quarter of 2024

14.05.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, 14 May 2024 – In the first quarter 2024 the CENIT Group has continued its strong performance from 2023 and remains on course for growth. After three months, the CENIT Group has generated sales revenues of EUR 50,545 k (previous year: EUR 43,416 k/+16.4%). Sales of third-party software increased by 17.6% to EUR 26,188 k (prior year: EUR 22,278 k). Sales of CENIT's own software increased significantly from EUR 3,351 k to EUR 4,472 k (+33.5%). Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment increased by 11.9% to EUR 19,856 k (previous year: EUR 17,746 k). Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 29,352 k (previous year:

EUR 25,672 k) and thus increased by 14.3%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 3,146 k (previous year: EUR 1,572 k/+>100.0%) and EBIT of EUR 1,239 k (previous year: EUR 6 k/+>100.0%). Earnings per share amounted to Cent 0.3 (previous year: Cent -2.4). Asset and Financial Situation

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 45,144 k (Dec. 31, 2023: EUR 45,003 k). The equity ratio amounted to 27.3% (Dec. 31, 2023: 29.3%). Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 33,620 k as of the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2023: EUR 24,341 k). The operating cash flow reached EUR 12,537 k (previous year: EUR 8,694 k) in particular due to a project-related increase in receivables. Employees

As of March 31, 2024, the number of employees in the Group was 918 (Dec. 31, 2023:

893). Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 22,100 k in the CENIT Group in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 20,640 k). Outlook

For the current year, our outlook for the CENIT Group is to reach a revenue of around EUR 195,000 - 202,000 k and earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 11,700 - 12,200 k. Given the current challenging geopolitical situation, these forecasts are based on the assumption that there will be no significant negative economic impact on our industry and our main customer segments. This forecast does not include any acquisition effects. Please visit CENIT's homepage for the entire quarterly report as of 31.03.2024:

About CENIT:

CENIT is your partner for successful digital transformation. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in: product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for more than 35 years! CENIT has around 900 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries.

Please send queries to:

ENIT AG

Tanja Marinovic

Investor Relations

Industriestrasse 52-54

D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Fax:+49711782544-4320

Email: ...

Additional Information:

This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses

expectations

or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.



14.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: CENIT AG Industriestraße 52 - 54 70565 Stuttgart Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30 Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005407100 WKN: 540710 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1902059



End of News EQS News Service