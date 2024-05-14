Appier Delivers Strong Q1 Results, Achieving Continuous Profitable Growth With Diversified Customer Traction

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Growth momentum continues, as revenue increased by 33% YoY, exceeding 31% of FY24 guidance to reach JPY 7.4 billion, driven by robust traction from existing customers and early success in vertical diversification strategies



Gross profit grew 37% YoY, with gross margin reaching 51.7%, a historical high for Q1 due to GenAI technology advancements and prediction accuracy improvements



Profitability ahead of schedule, with operating income turning profitable from the same period last year to JPY 65 million and a 0.9% operating margin, in addition to EBITDA margins at 10% to reach JPY 736 million

R&D investment in AI technology development enhances the positive cycle of operating leverage and sales productivity improvement, thereby driving continued improvements in key operating metrics



About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier's mission is turning AI into ROI by making software intelligent. Appier has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit for more company information, and visit for more IR information.



