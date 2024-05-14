Original-Research: Q.Beyond AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AGCompany Name: q.beyond AGISIN: DE0005137004Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 14.05.2024Target price: EUR 1.10Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldStrong Q1 figures hint towards successful transformation/ chg. Yesterday, q.beyond released a strong set of Q1 figures, which exceededours and streets profitability estimates as efficiency measures bore fruitdespite rather muted top-line growth. In detail: Q1 sales increased slightly by 1.1% yoy to € 47.1m (eNuW: €47.5m, eCons: €47.6m), of which 74% were recurring revenues. The muted growth momentum waspredominantly due to the Consulting segment, which declined by 8% yoy to €14.2m, which was mainly due to the reduction in low-margin project sales also allowed for an improved segment gross margin (+6.3pp to 8.4%). Inthe mid-term, management aims to continuously improve the Consulting margindriven among others by an increasing offand near-shoring ratio (target: 20%vs 12% after Q1), an improved utilizitation rate as well as higher dailyrates. In contrast, the Managed Services segment grew by 5.7% yoy to €32.9m at an improved margin of 21.5%. Hence, q.beyond was able to improveits gross profit by 38.5% to € 8.2m (eNuW: € 7.8m, eCons: € 7.9m), implyinga margin of 17.5% (+4.7pp yoy). On this basis, Q1 EBITDA also significantly improved to € 2.0m at animplied margin of 4.2% (eNuW: € 1.4m, eCons: € 1.4m), which compares tonegative € 1.3m in the previous year's quarter. Next to the improved grossmargin, EBITDA was driven by significantly reduced sales & marketing(-1.5pp yoy sales ratio) and G&A expenses (-0.3pp) as well as the effectsof“One q.beyond” strategy (i.e. eliminating duplicate structures). FCFcame in at € 1.4m (company definition: € 0.6m), leading to a continuouslycomfortable net cash position of You can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.
