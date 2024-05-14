Original-Research: CR Energy AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: CR Energy AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to CR Energy AGCompany Name: CR Energy AGISIN: DE000A2GS625Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 14.05.2024Target price: EUR 48.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldFinal FY slightly ahead of preliminary figures / chg. CR Energy published its FY '23 report, displaying figures slightly ahead ofthe prelims published in March. In detail: FY '23 sales, which refers mainly to income from the investment business,came in at € 68.8m, implying a 14% yoy decline. The decline can be mainlyexplained by lower valuation gains across the holding portfolio, which werehowever partly set off by a strong increase (+78% to € 29.8m) of cashcontributions from the holding companies. On this basis, FY EBIT came in at € 66.4m (prelims: € 65m), implying a 70bpmargin improvement to 96.8%, which was driven by reduced personnel expenses(-30bps yoy) as well as other OpEx (-30bps yoy). On top of this, CR Energycontinues to be highly cash generative, as CFO increased by 42% yoy to €23.5m, equaling € 4.16 per share. Yet, the company recently announced that it will propose to the AGM toissue bonus shares instead of paying a cash dividend. In detail, managementintends to issue new shares to existing shareholders at a ratio of 1:3 bytransferring € 17.7m from retained earnings to the capital reserve also stated, that it will return to paying out cash dividends inthe years ahead. Besides this, one highlight of the release is clearly the announcedintention to launch a European Long Term Investment Fund (ELTIF) viesubsidiary CR Opportunities. In addition to Terrabau's real estateprojects, CR Opportunities as asset manager also plans to purchase suitableexisting properties for the fund and to optimize their energy efficiencyusing Solartec's expertise. Hence, with this new project CR Energy onceagain capitalizes on the strong synergies between its holding companies fund will be launched during the remainder of the year, and it isintended to grow AUM by € 100m per year until 2027. In addition toinstitutional investors, private investors will also be able to invest inthe product via a participation bond. The stock remains a BUY, unchanged € 48 PT based on DDM. Mind you, ourcurrent valuation model does not yet include the possible issuance of bonusshares following the AGM in June can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

