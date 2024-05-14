Original-Research: A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V. (Von GBC AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V. - from GBC AGClassification of GBC AG to A.H.T. Syngas Technology V Name: A.H.T. Syngas Technology V: NL0010872388Reason for the research: Research study (initial coverage)Recommendation: BUYTarget price: 37,50 EURTarget price on sight of: 31.12.2024Last rating change: Analyst: Marcel Schaffer, Cosmin Filker- Growth strategy to become a multinational CleanTec and clean energyproviders- Financial year 2023 successfully concluded with record sales, recordearnings and a promising backlog according to preliminary figures AHT Syngas Technology N.V. (AHT) is a global company that developstechnologies for converting carbon-based fuels into synthesis gas. Thecompany focuses on the development, system integration and sale ofdecentralized power plants and gas purification systems. AHT's range ofservices includes, for example, compact/biomass power plants, hot gassystems for purely industrial heat applications, clean gas systems fordecentralized power generation plants as well as project planning, projectmanagement and maintenance services. The AHT plants are designed to convertcarbonaceous fuels such as biomass, wood, waste and coal into synthesisgas. The synthesis gas can be used as a feedstock for various applicationssuch as power generation, heat generation and the production of chemicalsand fuels. In recent financial years, AHT has further developed its technology andmade useful additions through acquisitions. With the acquisition of FHTHydrogen Separations GmbH, the production of hydrogen will also be anintegral part of AHT's plants in future. Know-how in the field of biomassprocessing is pooled in the subsidiary aremtech GmbH. This will create thebasis for supplying the company's own plants and at the same time lay thefoundations for the future trade and sale of processed biogenic materials to aremtech's know-how and the addition of additives, astandardized, CO2-neutral feedstock can be created from a mixture of wastematerials. Thanks to this addition, AHT's technology covers the entire value chain ofplant operation, from the provision of input materials to the generation ofenergy and heat. The proof of concept for AHT technology was achieved bywinning a major framework agreement to supply plants to a Japanesecustomer. This is an important milestone for the company, especially as thecontract for the delivery of 20 plants comprises an order volume of around€ 160 million. Parallel to this important milestone, AHT intends to fully exploit thepotential of its technology and also position itself as an electricity andheat supplier (contracting). Revenues from the sale of plants would then besupplemented by recurring revenues, which would also be accompanied byparticularly high profit margins. This is against the backdrop that theadded value remains in house, both for the input materials and for plantplanning and construction. In addition to the expected increase in high-margin contracting sales,AHT's profitability should also benefit from the supply chain, which isincreasingly geared towards series production. This is due to higherpurchase volumes of components, which can lead to economies of scale forsuppliers in terms of series production. Finally, new technologies such asthe production of green hydrogen from biomass or the carbonization ofliquid feedstock (HTC) are to be integrated into existing or new plants. The positive effects of the growth strategy prepared and implemented in thepast financial years are already reflected in the preliminary figures for2023. According to preliminary figures (HGB), AHT generated revenue of €12.12 million, setting a new all-time revenue record. The new major orderresulting from the investments made led to a significant improvement inearnings in line with the strong increase in sales. According topreliminary figures, a clearly positive net profit of € 0.86 million(previous year: € -0.42 million) was achieved, which is also a recordfigure. Based on the expected contracting sales and the existing frameworkagreement, we anticipate a significant increase in sales and a gradualimprovement in profitability. Based on expected sales of € 77.15 million inthe 2028 financial year, the last estimated year of our detailed planningperiod, the target EBITDA should amount to € 12.72 million. These plans donot include any inorganic effects that would lead to a significantacceleration in growth. As part of the DCF valuation model, we have determined a target price of €37.50. Based on the current share price of € 23.00, we assign a BUY rating. You can download the research here:

