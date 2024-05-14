Introducing Rescence EYE Optima: The Breakthrough Eye Anti-Aging Supplement

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2024 - Rescence Laboratory, a leading longevity supplement provider in Hong Kong, is delighted to announce the launch of Rescence EYE Optima, a revolutionary eye supplement designed to strengthen the eyes and combat age-related eye diseases, including presbyopia. This groundbreaking supplement combines extensively researched AREDS2 formula from the West with the latest clinical findings on the reversal of presbyopia using time-tested traditional Chinese medicine ingredients from the East, providing comprehensive support for eye health.



Rescence operates on the belief that achieving an excellent healthspan and long lifespan is possible by establishing a solid foundation of regulated cellular and organ health, nurturing a healthy microbiome through mindful eating, and supplementing with missing nutrients. Following the success of their flagship products - Rescence Trio Pure NMN 15000, Pure RSV Resveratrol 15000 , and Pure SPD Spermidine 15000 , which come in pure extract powder form and effectively address all 12 hallmarks of aging by promoting cellular and organ health, Rescence EYE Optima is now launched to offer superior eye care to individuals seeking to maintain optimal vision as they age, minimizing the aging effects on their eyes.



Rescence EYE Optima Key Ingredients for Reversing Senescence of the Eyes



Rescence EYE Optima incorporates a powerful blend of key ingredients specifically selected for their ability to reverse the senescence of the eyes. These ingredients work synergistically to provide comprehensive support for optimal eye health.



Marigold Flower Extract: This extract contains natural lutein and zeaxanthin, which have been extensively researched for their beneficial effects on eye health . These carotenoids are known to support macular health and protect the retina from oxidative damage.



Zinc Gluconate: Zinc is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in eye health. The attachment of zinc to gluconic acid in the form of zinc gluconate enhances its absorption in the intestines. Clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy of zinc gluconate in promoting eye health.



Bilberry Extract: Bilberries are rich in anthocyanins, which are potent antioxidants. These compounds have been associated with various benefits for eye health, including supporting healthy blood vessels in the eyes and improving night vision.



Copper Gluconate: Copper is another essential mineral that is important for maintaining healthy eyesight. Copper gluconate, a water-soluble form of copper, is often used to address copper deficiencies, which can impact eye health.



Magnesium Glycinate: Magnesium is involved in numerous biochemical processes in the body, including those related to eye health. Magnesium glycinate, a well-absorbed form of magnesium, has shown promising results in scientific studies regarding its impact on eye health.



Cassiae Semen Extract: Cassiae semen extract, derived from the seeds of the Cassia plant, has a long history of use in traditional Chinese medicine for treating eye conditions. Recent investigations suggest that it may have advantageous properties for promoting eye health .



Wolfberry Extract (Goji Berry): Wolfberry extract, commonly known as Goji Berry, is believed to have potential benefits for preventing or delaying the onset of common retinal diseases associated with aging. It is rich in antioxidants and other beneficial compounds.



Dendrobium Extract: Dendrobium extract contains various components, including polysaccharides, flavonoids, bibenzyls, phenanthrenes, alkaloids, and amino acids. These components possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which have been suggested to contribute to improved eye health.



For more information about Rescence EYE Optima, other Rescence Laboratory products, please visit .











MENAFN14052024003551001712ID1108209536