Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be hot with some clouds and blowing dust, or dusty at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind with poor horizontal visibility at places daytime.

Offshore, there will be some clouds, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly-southerly 10 to 20 knot, gusting to 24 knot at places daytime. Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly 06 to 16 knot gusting to 25 knot.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km / 2 km or less at places daytime. Offshore, it will be 5 - 10 km.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 4 ft at times. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft rises to 8 at times.

