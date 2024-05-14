UN Envoy: Peaceful Solution In Yemen Remains Possible Despite Challenges

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN Security Council (UNSC) discussed the latest developments in the situation in Yemen, where members listened to a briefing from the UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg.

The UN envoy said in his briefing before the UNSC that there are concrete and critical steps the parties can take right now to achieve long-term peace in Yemen, urging the need to "not lose sight of the intrinsic value of long-term peace" in light of the state of uncertainty in the region.

He added that a peaceful and just solution remains possible despite the challenges, indicating that his engagement with the parties to make progress on the road map established by the UN is continuing and that he continues the exploration of avenues for de-escalation, building confidence, and prepare for a nationwide ceasefire and resume a comprehensive political process.

In turn, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said that after almost 10 years of conflict, the people of Yemen deserve a brighter future, and the world also deserves to see that conflicts can be ended on the basis of justice and the popular desire for peace.

