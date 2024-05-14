SHOCKING! 'Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ‘CHEATED’ On Each Other' Claims Singer Suchithra (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth split up in 2022 and finally filed for divorce. Although the pair has not disclosed the reasons for their divorce, singer Suchithra has made a surprising claim. She said Dhanush and Aishwarya had
'cheated on each other'
during their marriage. She also mentioned that the ex-couple went on dates with other individuals while they were together. The singer, who has been feuding with Dhanush for years, referred to Aishwaryaa as a horrible mother, adding that Dhanush is carrying out his
father's
duties.
During an interview with
YouTube
channel Kumudam, Suchithra
was discussing
numerous controversies when the topic of Dhanush and
Aishwaryaa's
marriage came up.
“Aishwaryaa is accusing Dhanush of cheating on her
but
that is what she has also done throughout the marriage. That is double standards, no? Aishwaryaa has cheated on Dhanush,
Dhanush
has cheated on Aishwaryaa.
They've
been a couple who have been systematically cheating on each other."
When the host asked her why she was making the allegation, Suchithra said,
“They have had small flings. They have sat at the bar and had drinks with the person they are dating.”
When the host argued that going on dates is not abnormal, Suchithra asked,
“When
you're
in a marriage, will you go on a date?”
Regardless
all
her concerns with Dhanush, Suchithra believes Dhanush is a better dad.
“I hope the children stay with their grandfather,”
she said, referring to Rajinikanth. Dhanush and
Aishwaryaa
are yet to address these claims.
Meanwhile, last month, a source told the Hindustan Times that Aishwarya and Dhanush filed for divorce in Chennai.
They've
been separated since
then,
focused on mending.
“They have officially filed for a divorce in Chennai.
They have not been staying together since
separation,
and
were focusing
on healing from the split.
Now, they have felt the need to move on in life, which is why they have filed for a divorce,”
the source told the entertainment portal.
According to a source, they filed for divorce mutually. There will be no arguments or hostility in court.
"There will be no legal battles or mudslinging over divorce. They have both come to terms with the turn of circumstances in their lives and
realised
that they
cannot be together. They respect each other. The insider emphasised that the procedure
will
be friendly.
