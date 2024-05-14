'Frequent Flyer' Took 200 Flights In A Year To Steal Valuables From Cabin Bags; Here's How He Was Caught

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Authorities have made a startling arrest, apprehending a 40-year-old man named Rajesh Kapoor for his distinct criminal scheme. Kapoor, known for his frequent air travels, embarked on an extraordinary 200 flights within a single year, all part of a meticulously planned strategy to pilfer valuables from unsuspecting fellow passengers.

His spree came to an end when he targeted two individuals travelling to the US via Delhi, allegedly absconding with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees. Despite Kapoor's efforts to evade detection by providing forged documents and a fake mobile number when booking flights, law enforcement managed to track him down through technical surveillance.

According to DCP Usha Rangnani, Kapoor meticulously orchestrated each theft, often using the identity documents of his deceased brother to secure tickets. His preferred victims were usually elderly women carrying handbags, whom he assumed would not immediately notice the theft. Kapoor's method involved striking either during the boarding process or while the aircraft was mid-air, taking advantage of the chaos and distractions to rifle through overhead cabins unnoticed.

DCP Rangnani elaborated that Kapoor would even go to the extent of requesting seat changes to sit near his chosen target if they were seated at a distance. This calculated approach allowed him to operate under the radar for nearly two decades, initially targeting passengers in AC coaches of trains before transitioning to flights, reported

TOI.

Kapoor's illicit activities came to light following complaints from two passengers within two months. Subsequent analysis of flight manifests and extensive CCTV footage enabled authorities to identify him as the prime suspect. Despite Kapoor's attempt to conceal his identity by providing a fake phone number, technical surveillance eventually led to his arrest in Paharganj.

Further investigation revealed that Kapoor had potentially been involved in 11 similar cases. Additionally, his associate, 46-year-old Sharad Jain, a jeweller based in Karol Bagh, was arrested for aiding in the disposal of stolen goods.