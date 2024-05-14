Turkey's total turnover index sees 84 percent surge YoY in March

(MENAFN) The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) disclosed on Monday that Turkey's total turnover index experienced a significant surge of 84 percent year-on-year in March, marking a notable economic upturn for the country. This robust growth was particularly evident across various sectors, with the construction industry leading the charge with a remarkable increase of 130 percent. Additionally, the services sector saw a substantial rise of 95.3 percent, while the trade and industry sectors also experienced considerable boosts of 85 percent and 70.8 percent respectively, as highlighted by TurkStat.



Breaking down the data further, TurkStat reported that on a monthly basis, the total turnover index witnessed a steady increase of 4.7 percent in March alone. Delving into the specifics, the industrial sector demonstrated a solid growth of 3.4 percent, underscoring its resilience and contribution to the overall economic expansion. Meanwhile, the construction industry saw a notable surge of 11.4 percent, indicating increased activity and investment within the sector. Similarly, the trade and services sectors also exhibited positive momentum, with respective monthly increases of 4.7 percent and 4.1 percent.



This data reflects a promising trend in Turkey's economic performance, signaling recovery and resilience in the face of various challenges. The substantial growth across key sectors underscores the resilience of the Turkish economy and suggests a positive outlook for future economic prospects. Moreover, the month-on-month increase in the total turnover index further reinforces the notion of sustained growth and momentum, providing a hopeful narrative for Turkey's economic trajectory in the coming months.

