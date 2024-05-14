'UPI Gazab Hai': Eric Garcetti Shares 1 Year Journey As Envoy In Unique Video, Lauds US-India Ties (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ambassador Eric Garcetti marked his one-year anniversary as the United States envoy to India by reflecting on the burgeoning relationship between the two nations. Describing the journey as a remarkable blend of diplomacy and strengthened bonds, he shared a nearly-four-minute video recounting his experiences from the depths of the seabed to the expanse of the stars.

“What a ride it's been -- a whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships!” he wrote in a post on X along with a unique video.

Confirmed as the US Ambassador to India on March 15, 2023, Eric Garcetti, former Mayor of Los Angeles, embarked on his diplomatic journey to foster stronger ties between the United States and India.

"One year as US Ambassador to India! What a ride it's been -- a whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships! From diving into vibrant cultures to strengthening the bond between our nations, every moment has been incredible. But it's the warmth of the people and our shared dreams that truly stole my heart. Here's to many more milestones and writing the next chapter of the #USIndia partnership together! #USIndiaFWD," he said in a post on the microblogging platform.

In a captivating video filmed within the expansive premises of the US Embassy in New Delhi, Ambassador Garcetti shared his experiences in India and highlighted the robust ties between the two nations. Seamlessly weaving Hindi words and phrases into his discourse, he underscored the depth of the US-India relationship and also lauded India's UPI service calling it 'gazab'.

"Arguably over the last 76 years, maybe 2023 was the most productive year in our entire history with lots of agreement, lots of paperwork...and lots of accomplishments," he said in the video.

The US envoy emphasized his extensive travels across India, spanning over 22 states and Union territories. From the iconic Wagah to the southern tip of Kanyakumari, and from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene landscapes of Kohima, he witnessed the diverse tapestry of India's culture and geography.

"From seabed to the stars, US-India relationship is reaching new heights, including all the way to the space where this past year we made huge strides in NISAR, the first satellite that NASA and ISRO are making together. It will blast off later this year," he said in the video.

Garcetti also addressed the significant aspects of the US-India relationship, including the burgeoning two-way trade volume and the number of visas issued to Indians by the US in 2023.