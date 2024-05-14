Which city is known as 'City of Dead'? 7 things to know on the place

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cairo's City of the Dead, an Islamic cemetery, is also home to the living. It features historical significance, Islamic architecture, economic activity, conservation efforts, social services, and attracts tourists intrigued by its unique blend of life and death

Discover Cairo's enigmatic City of the Dead, where life intertwines with history amidst Islamic architecture and economic vibrancy

City of the Dead are not just burial grounds but also inhabited by the living. Many people have turned mausoleums and tombs into makeshift homes

The cemetery has historical importance, with some of Egypt's most prominent figures buried there

While the idea of visiting a cemetery might seem morbid to some, the City of the Dead attracts tourists interested in its unique history and architecture

The government provides basic services to residents of the City of the Dead, including schools, health clinics, and even postal services

Despite its association with death, the City of the Dead is a lively place with economic activities such as small businesses, workshops, and even markets

In recent years, there have been efforts to preserve and restore parts of the City of the Dead, recognizing its cultural and historical significance

Within the City of the Dead, you can find examples of exquisite Islamic architecture in the form of mausoleums and mosques