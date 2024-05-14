(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil giant, reported a significant 37.9% decline in net profit for the first quarter of 2024.



The net profit fell to 23.7 billion reais ($4.6 billion). This decline is notable compared to the same period last year.



Profits also decreased by 23.7% from the fourth quarter of 2023. Lower sales volumes, falling oil prices, and narrower diesel margins drove this decline.



Petrobras attributed the reduced profits partly to the devaluation of the Brazilian real. The real's weakness against the dollar negatively impacted financial results.



However, lower operating expenses and reduced income tax somewhat mitigated these effects.







The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) reached 60.04 billion reais ($11.66 billion).



This figure represents a 17.2% drop from the first quarter of 2023.



Even without considering non-recurring items, net profit remained similar. Net profit still stood at 23.9 billion reais ($4.64 billion).



Sales revenue for Petrobras stood at 117.72 billion reais ($22.85 billion) in the first quarter. This reflects a year-on-year decline of 15.4%.



Despite these financial setbacks, the company reported a 4.4% increase in oil production.



This increase occurred between January and March compared to the same period last year.



Operational advancements of four new platforms launched in 2023 drove this rise in production.

Petrobras Faces Significant First Quarter Profit Drop

During the first quarter, Petrobras averaged 2.236 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in Brazil.



This is up from 2.141 million bpd in the same period in 2023. The company concluded the first quarter with a gross debt of approximately $61.8 billion.



This marks a 1.2% reduction from the end of 2023, remaining within the target range of $50 billion to $65 billion.



These financial results are significant. Petrobras is a key player in Brazil's economy and a major global oil producer.



The company's performance affects the national economy, influences global oil markets, and impacts investor confidence.



Understanding these dynamics provides insight into broader economic trends and the health of the energy sector.

