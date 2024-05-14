Transdermal Skin Patches Market Analysis, Demand To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The transdermal medication delivery system is an alternate, safest, and most practical means of systemic drug delivery (TDDS). Systemic drug administration via the skin has several advantages, such as keeping a constant medication level in blood plasma, lowering side effects, and enhancing bioavailability by avoiding hepatic first-pass metabolism and encouraging patient adherence to the prescribed drug regimen. The skin is now believed to be the safest route for drug delivery for continuous medication release into systemic circulation. These patches also treat cardiovascular and neurological problems, migraines, hormone imbalances, pain, and quitting smoking.

Market Dynamics

Transdermal Medicine's Benefits over Oral and Ingestion Medicines Drive the Global Market

Treatment is far more practicable using modern patches called transdermal therapy systems than it would be with traditional medications. Patients typically need to apply new patches as needed rather than taking several drugs. The transdermal dose forms are more expensive than conventional formulations, but the price may decrease as technology improves. Transdermal patches are also becoming increasingly popular due to their distinctive advantages, such as controlled absorption, enhanced bioavailability, and more consistent plasma levels. Fewer adverse effects, the convenience of use, painlessness, and the ability to halt drug administration by simply removing the patch from the skin are just a few of the upcoming advantages of transdermal pharmaceuticals.

Another essential advantage of transdermal patches is the controlled drug distribution they provide to the patient, usually through a porous membrane that covers a reservoir of medication contained in the adhesive. The drug and enzyme metabolism issue in the first-pass stomach is relevant to both dosing methods. Flavor, smell, and appearance are just some problems that arise when using the oral route. The widespread usage of medications has led to several new issues. Patients consequently experience problems while they go through numerous treatments. Even patients occasionally need help to follow instructions. Because transdermal patches employ continuous-release technology, which enables them to function for a suitable period, they are less irritating than oral drugs.

Expanding Resources and Investments for Drug Research Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Additionally, more research is being done on novel medicines. According to a study report in Pharmaceuticals in February 2020, the US FDA approved three peptide-active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). In 2019, 48 medications were licensed, of which 10 were biologics, and 38 were new chemical entities (NCEs) composed of peptides and oligonucleotides. As new drugs come into focus, the investigation of the administration route is becoming increasingly important. Since many people prefer painless administration, the transdermal technique is advantageous. Between 2015 and 2019, the US FDA approved 208 new pharmaceuticals (150 new chemical entities and 58 new biologics), of which 15 were peptides or compounds containing peptides, accounting for 7% of all drugs.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant contributor to revenues and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.90% during the projection period. The United States is one of the world leaders in the use of transdermal skin patches. This is primarily due to the nation's availability of transdermal skin patches and the presence of significant players and their R&D facilities. The CDC estimates that in 2021, smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke will be responsible for around 500,000 premature deaths among Americans. Aveva, a global leader in the transdermal drug delivery industry, is headquartered in the United States. The company has a lengthy history of delivering fully integrated, controlled-release transdermal medicines to pharmaceutical partners that either deliver high-quality, cost-effective brand counterparts or meet unmet market demands.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% and produce USD 3,363.61 million. The high rate of smoking in the nation, the expansion of transdermal research initiatives, the rising expense of healthcare, and the rise in product debuts are all factors driving the market's evolution. The British pharmaceutical business Medherant is developing ground-breaking treatments for CNS diseases and pain using its state-of-the-art transdermal drug delivery technology. In addition to collaborating with outside firms to manufacture its drugs for transdermal delivery, the company saw its first license revenues in 2019. In 2018, the UK-based specialized biotech startup Nemaura Pharma announced that it had secured a license agreement with a major pharmaceutical company to develop three brand-new transdermal patch therapies.

Key Highlights



The global transdermal skin patches market was valued at USD 8,099.80 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12,782.50 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on type, the global transdermal skin patches market is bifurcated into single-layer drug-in-adhesive, multi-layer drug-in-adhesive, matrix, and other classes. The matrix segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to boost at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global transdermal skin patches market is bifurcated into pain relief, smoking reduction and cessation aid, overactive bladder, hormonal therapy, and other applications. The pain relief segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to boost at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period.

North America is the significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global transdermal skin patches market's major key players are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Teikoku Pharma USA Inc. (Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd), Mylan NV (Viatris), 3M Company, Luye Pharma Group, Purdue Pharma Manufacturing LP, Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Ltd, and Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corp. (Samyang Holdings).

Market News



In September 2022, Corium's Adlarity (donepezil transdermal system) became available in the US with a prescription. A once-weekly patch called Adlarity delivers consistent doses of donepezil under the skin. It may benefit patients with mild, moderate, or severe Alzheimer's-related dementia.

In April 2022, the Luye Pharma Group reported that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China's Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) had approved the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the company's investigational Rivastigmine Twice Weekly Transdermal Patch, which was indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.



Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market: Segmentation

By Type



Single-layer Drug-in-Adhesive

Multi-layer Drug-in-Adhesive

Matrix

Other Types



By Application



Pain Relief

Smoking Reduction and Cessation Aid

Overactive Bladder

Hormonal Therapy

Other Applications



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



