Escape Fake's Latest Chapter“Trouble With Eliza” Takes On Deepfakes And Social Media Deception

(MENAFN- Pressat) Amidst rising digital misinformation, Escape Fake 's new release, " Trouble with eLiza," challenges players to correct distorted historical facts and combat the proliferation of false information chapter thrusts players into the role of digital detectives alongside a reverse reality hacker to prevent the collapse of the European Union.

In a context where over 70% of Europeans encounter false information weekly (Statista ), "Trouble with eLiza" serves as a vital educational tool in media literacy. It integrates 3D puzzles and riddles, allowing players to tackle the effects of deepfakes, social media algorithms, and filter bubbles. The narrative follows eLiza, a well-intentioned influencer entangled in a web of AI-generated disinformation, challenging players to discern truth from falsehood.

Since its 2019 debut, Escape Fake has reached over 100,000 users in five languages, becoming a key resource for educators, families, and media literacy advocates. "Our approach merges playful learning with augmented reality, making complex topics accessible and engaging,"says Thomas Layer-Wagner, CEO of Polycular.

"Trouble with eLiza" was developed through collaboration with media education, pedagogy, and journalism experts. Accompanying the game's release are a toolkit and an online course aimed at enhancing teaching strategies: "The game is intellectually stimulating, and develops problem-solving abilities that are transferable across contexts," notes Irina Paraschivoiu, COO of Polycular.

Escape Fake is created by the technology studio Polycular (AT), with the support of Expert Forum (RO), La Fabbrica (IT) and ProProgressione (HU). Funded by the European Union through the Creative Europe Programme and by the European Media and Information Fund.

Experience "Trouble with eLiza" via the Escape Fake app. Educational resources are available on our website:

