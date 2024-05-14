ADA University Announces New Collaborative Program With AUWCL

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



ADA University has announced a joint undergraduate and graduateprogram in jurisprudence with American University WashingtonCollege of Law (AUWCL), Azernews reports.

At the inaugural ceremony, attended by esteemed guests includingUS Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, ADA University USA CentrePresident Ghalib Mammad, Professor Padide Alay from the"International Legal Studies Program" at American UniversityWashington School of Law, and representatives from ADA University'sleadership, faculty, and student body, the joint undergraduate andgraduate program in jurisprudence was unveiled.

Welcoming the attendees, the moderator of the event, FarizIsmayilzade, ADA University's vice-rector for State, foreign, andstudent affairs, highlighted the institution's commitment toforging partnerships with foreign higher education institutions toaddress the evolving needs of the labour market.

US Ambassador Mark Libby emphasised the significance of thisprogram in expanding educational relations between the US andAzerbaijan, noting the opportunity it provides for Azerbaijanistudents to learn from distinguished legal professionals in theUnited States.

Ghalib Mammad, in his address, underscored ADA University'smission to nurture a new generation of Azerbaijani legal scholars,drawing inspiration from historical figures who have advancedscience and education. He emphasised the program's role in not onlyproducing lawyers but also cultivating educators with strongacademic research skills.

Professor Padide Alay highlighted the shared goals and vision ofADA University and AUWCL, envisioning the training of lawyersequipped to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world throughthe collaboration of these two institutions from differentcontinents.

Elkin Nurmammadov, vice-rector for academic affairs at ADAUniversity, emphasised the comprehensive nature of the program,providing students with both theoretical knowledge and practicalskills.

Rashad Ibadov, Dean of ADA University's Law Faculty, explainedthat students will have the opportunity to pursue specialisedstudies in the US after three years at ADA University.

Gunay Ziyadova, Dean of Student Affairs at ADA University,outlined the advantages of the joint program, including shorterstudy duration, reduced costs, and faster entry into the jobmarket.

This program introduces students to both the Azerbaijani andAmerican legal systems, preparing them for international careerswith globally recognised degrees.

The newly introduced joint program enables students to earn bothbachelor's and master's degrees in just four years, with threeyears of study at ADA University followed by one year at AmericanUniversity Washington School of Law.