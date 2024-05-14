State Department Discloses Details Of Blinken's Visit To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Ukraine will discuss with Ukrainian high-ranking officials a number of issues, including long-term security commitments.

That's according to a statement issued by the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, Matthew Miller.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrived in Ukraine today to meet with senior Ukrainian officials and highlight the United States' enduring support for Ukraine. While in Ukraine, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss battlefield updates, the impact of new U.S. security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments, and ongoing work to bolster Ukraine's economic recovery," the spokesman said.

U.S. proud to stand together with Europe in supporting Ukraine -

Miller added that Blinken would emphasize America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Tuesday to demonstrate U.S. solidarity with Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing onslaught.

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg