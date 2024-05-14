Ooredoo Qatar, Seashore Group Strengthen Partnership In E-Waste Recycling Deal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's premier telecommunications provider announced an expansion of its partnership with Seashore Group, an e-waste disposal and recycling service provider.

This collaboration underscores a joint commitment to environmental responsibility and the sustainable management of electronic waste in Qatar.

The enhanced partnership was formalised through the signing of an agreement for the recycling and CSR activities of common interests, marking a significant step in Ooredoo's efforts to further integrate sustainability into their operational practices.

This initiative aligns with Ooredoo's ongoing commitment to spearhead digital transformation while fostering sustainable practices that have a positive societal and environmental impact.

A successful pilot of this newly expanded e-waste initiative was first launched in 2023 and enabled customers to bring their unwanted devices to selected Ooredoo shops, where they were collected by partner Seashore, with the customer receiving Nojoom Points as a reward. The programme was a resounding success and was recognised for Outstanding Commitment to CSR at the Qatar CSR Award Ceremony last year.

As part of the new agreement, Ooredoo Qatar will enhance its e-waste collection, disposal, and recycling processes, while Seashore Group will continue to lend its expertise in responsibly managing Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), ensuring that the e-waste generated from Ooredoo's operations is processed in an environmentally sound manner.

The collaboration will also include a series of e-waste collection drives, employee engagement programmes, and public awareness campaigns aimed at promoting the importance of responsible e-waste recycling.