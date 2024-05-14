Finnish Minister To Open Seminar Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Finnish healthcare companies supported by the embassy of Finland in Doha, and in strategic collaboration with Biotech Medical Qatar, will hold Finland Healthcare Seminar in Doha today. Ambassador of Finland to Qatar H E Pekka Voutilainen will address the seminar with exchange of ideas, accentuating the diplomatic synergy between Finland and Qatar in the realm of healthcare. The ceremonious opening of the seminar will be officiated by H E Ville Tavio, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland event will strengthen healthcare alliances between Finland and Qatar.