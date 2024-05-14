Finnish Minister To Open Seminar Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Finnish healthcare companies supported by the embassy of Finland in Doha, and in strategic collaboration with Biotech Medical Qatar, will hold Finland Healthcare Seminar in Doha today. Ambassador of Finland to Qatar H E Pekka Voutilainen will address the seminar with exchange of ideas, accentuating the diplomatic synergy between Finland and Qatar in the realm of healthcare. The ceremonious opening of the seminar will be officiated by H E Ville Tavio, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland event will strengthen healthcare alliances between Finland and Qatar.
MENAFN14052024000063011010ID1108209245
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.