Indonesian Embassy Takes Part In DIBF

Doha, Qatar: The Indonesian Embassy announced its participation at the 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair. Marking its third consecutive participation, the embassy is honoured to grace the discussion talk at the Cultural Lounge with two Indonesian speakers: Arys Hilman Nugraha, the chairman of the Indonesian Publishers Association (IKAPI), was on the stage to enlighten attendees on Book Copyrights, and bestselling novelist Dewi (Dee) Lestari, renowned for her work“Supernova,” who will talk about the contemporary landscape of Indonesian literature on Thursday, May 16. Aside from discussions, the embassy also has a booth at the exhibition, located at H2-49. This booth showcases dozens of book titles, including those from publishers under IKAPI, UGM Press, IPB Press, and books authored by Indonesian diaspora in Doha.