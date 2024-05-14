Blinken Affirms US Support Of Kiev Amid Russian Military Operations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 13 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State said that Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine for an official visit to meet with senior Ukrainian officials and highlighted the US's support for Ukraine.

Blinken arrived in Ukraine late Monday, the US Department of State official spokesman Mathew Miller said that Blinken would be meeting the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba to discuss battlefield updates.

The officials would be discussing the impact of new US security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments, and ongoing work to bolster Ukraine's economic recovery.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a new foreign aid package that includes USD 61 billion for Ukraine.

The US and its European allies have imposed several sanctions on Russia since the start of the current war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. (end)

