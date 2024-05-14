US Pres. Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Import

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 14 (KUNA) -- United States President Joe Biden signed, late Monday, a law, which prohibits the importation of un-irradiated, low-enriched uranium that is produced in the Russian Federation or by a Russian entity.

In a statement, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act "will strengthen our nation's energy and economic security by reducing-and ultimately eliminating-our reliance on Russia for civilian nuclear power."

"This new law," Sullivan elaborated, "reestablishes America's leadership in the nuclear sector. It will help secure our energy sector for generations to come," and would "jumpstart new enrichment capacity in the United States and send a clear message to industry that we are committed to long-term growth in our nuclear sector."

This law would deliver on multiple goals set with US allies and partners including Canada, France, Japan and the United Kingdom's pledge of 4.2 billion US Dollars to "expand enrichment and conversion capacity," added Sullivan.

The US and its allies have imposed sanctions on Russia, including Russian energy, since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022, cautious of Russia's potential weaponized nuclear energy. (end)

asj













MENAFN14052024000071011013ID1108209148