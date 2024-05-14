International Families Day Offer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As the 30th anniversary of International Day of Families approaches on May 15th, The Nautilus Maldives is pleased to announce an exclusive offer for GCC families to enjoy together at its pristine private island resort. The resort serves as an ideal hideaway for families to reconnect and create cherished memories.

With its unscripted dining concept, guests can dine at their leisure – whether it's having breakfast for dinner or enjoying a post-midnight dinner. The Nautilus offers bespoke experiences tailored to each guest, allowing families to relax and enjoy their vacation at their own pace, free from time constraints.

Families can engage in a variety of free-spirited activities, such as private movie screenings under the stars or sailing to their own private beach house across the turquoise seas. They can also indulge in a private barbecue on a secluded sandbank or witness the mesmerizing dance of majestic manta rays at Hanifaru Bay, one of the world's largest manta-feeding hotspots. Additionally, families can experience traditional Maldivian fishing on their private boat amidst the breathtaking turquoise waters.

The Offer

Enjoy up to 30% off

on all houses and residences until 30 September 2024. Stays for 7 nights and above are eligible for additional 10% off. Guests can avail special rates on standard seaplane transfers. The guests will also get a complimentary upgrade to Half Board Dine Around. Up to two children (under 12 years) may stay and eat all meals from the children's menu are complementary. Rooms start from AED 9687 on Half board Dine Around basis per night for 2 guests.

