Samsung Electronics Named No.1 in Global OLED Monitor Market

SEOUL, Korea – May 13, 2024 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in the display industry, has secured the top position in global sales of OLED monitors just one year after launching its first OLED model — the 34" Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB model), a gaming monitor.



According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), Samsung Electronics has taken the top position in the global OLED monitor market by capturing 34.7% of market share based on total revenue, and the top position in market share based on sales volume with 28.3% of OLED monitors sold in 2023.[1]



“The OLED monitor market is highly competitive, so reaching the top spot requires unparalleled innovation and product quality,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “This achievement speaks to our drive for excellence and understanding of consumer needs, the key factors in producing outstanding OLED monitors for performance-demanding gamers around the globe.”



Samsung has also maintained its leadership in the overall global gaming monitor market for the fifth consecutive year, recording a market share of 20.8% in terms of total revenue.[2]



Since entering the OLED market, Samsung has continued to innovate and receive praise for new monitors, including the Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC model), which received widespread acclaim from experts and reviewers worldwide.



At CES 2024, Samsung announced an expansion of its OLED monitor lineup, unveiling three new products:

• The Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD model), with a 32” 4K UHD resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time (GtG[3])

• The Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD model), with a 27” QHD resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time (GtG)

• An updated Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD model), with 49” dual QHD resolution in a 32:9 aspect ratio, a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time (GtG) and new features



The new OLED offerings have impressed early reviewers, and have already won awards. At CES — the most powerful tech event in the world — the Odyssey OLED G9 was named a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree.[4]



Samsung will continue to diversify its gaming monitor lineup by introducing new Odyssey OLED models, each of which will leverage Samsung's proprietary OLED technology. This innovation follows the success of the Odyssey Neo series with Quantum Mini LED technology, as well as the Odyssey Ark, which showcased a groundbreaking interface and form factor.







