Blinken Arrives In Ukraine To Show U.S. Solidarity Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to show U.S. solidarity with Ukraine, which suffers massive Russian attacks.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, Blinken hopes to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment," said a U.S. official who briefed reporters traveling with Blinken on condition of anonymity.

"The Secretary's mission here is really to talk about how our supplemental assistance is going to be executed in a fashion to help shore up their defenses (and) enable them to increasingly take back the initiative on the battlefield," the official said.

According to him, artillery, long-range missiles known as ATACMS and air defense interceptors were already reaching the Ukrainian forces.

Blinken will reassure Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky of enduring U.S. support and deliver a speech focused on Ukraine's future, the official said.

Blinken's visit is the first visit to Ukraine by a senior U.S. official since Congress passed a long-delayed $61 billion military aid package for the country last month.