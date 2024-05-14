Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy All 18 Enemy Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed all 18 Shahed-131/136 combat drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of May 14.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of May 14, 2024, the enemy attacked with 18 Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs from Cape Chauda and one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea," the statement said.

The attack was repelled by fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and EW units.

All 18 enemy Shahed drones were shot down in the Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States is continuously working with allies to meet Ukraine's need for air defense systems, including Patriot systems.