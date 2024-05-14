Invaders Shell Zaporizhzhia Region 462 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, the Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 462 times, 208 of them using UAVs.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy launched an air strike on Mala Tokmachka. 208 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske. 21 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne," he said.

Ukrainian air defenses destroy all 18 enemy Shahedovernight

The post says that another 232 artillery attacks were launched on the territory of Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka.

There were five reports of damage to residential buildings. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov/Telegram