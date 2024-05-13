Endless Solar Corporation Limited (NSX:ESCLV) Cool Solar Project Update

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Endless Solar Corporation Limited's (NSX:ESCLV) Cool Solar project has been accepted into the Australian Federal Government's Industry Growth Program (IGP - The program provides an Advisory Service for start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) undertaking innovative commercialisation and/or growth projects that are within the priority areas of the Australian Government's National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) and help build Australia's manufacturing capability for the future.ESC has now been assigned an Adviser by the program. ESC will work with the adviser to assist them in writing a report on our commercialisation pathway. Once ESC has received this report it will be eligible to apply for a grant of up to $5M.Engineering Prototype StatusThe prototype has been successfully charged with refrigerant. This has enabled final instrumentation and control system testing to commence. The project team are currently working their way through the safety and debugging test plan.Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.Issue Code: ESCLVIssue Name: Endless Solar Corporation Limited - Limited VotingIssue Type: 01 - OrdinaryISIN: AU0000ESCLV4Industry: IndustrialsNominated Adviser: Endless Solar Corporation LimitedListed Date: Tuesday, 21 January 2014Mr David CraigT: +61 (0)419 384 059E: ...