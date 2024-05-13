Germany Commits 25 Million Euros To Support Syrian Refugees In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The German Federal Foreign Office has committed an initial 20 million euros of humanitarian aid for the World Food Programme (WFP) in 2024, as well as 5 million euros for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to help maintain life-saving cash assistance and health services for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

"This contribution will ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable refugee families in Jordan can still be met," a statement from the German Embassy in Amman said, citing growing humanitarian needs in the region.

German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke was cited in the statement as saying,“We are extremely grateful for the constant solidarity Jordan has shown towards the Syrian refugees it is hosting on its own soil. Thirteen years into the Syria crisis, host countries like Jordan remain at the forefront of the regional refugee response."

"Germany sees the continuous needs of refugee and host communities and will continue to support Jordan through its humanitarian and development cooperation," the ambassador said.

Voicing gratitude for Germany, WFP's Representative and Country Director in Jordan Alberto Correia Mendes said the contribution has arrived at a "critical juncture to prevent the suspension of assistance for all out-of-camp beneficiaries".

"Our available funding is insufficient to sustain the assistance to all eligible refugees and WFP needs to stretch resources and prioritise support to the most vulnerable refugees in camps and communities," Mendes said.



UNHCR's representative to Jordan, Dominik Bartsch, said“Germany's contribution is very timely as the refugee response is at a crossroads. It will help those refugees who depend on assistance in their struggle to make ends meet. We count on other donors to follow to avert the resurgence of a humanitarian crisis in Jordan."

In 2023, Germany has provided approximately 90 million euros of humanitarian assistance to support refugees and host communities in Jordan, according to the statement.



German humanitarian assistance focuses on food supply, protection/counselling and health through the provision of cash assistance by UN organisations (UNHCR/WFP) and NGOs.



