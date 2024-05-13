Sensirion Holding AG: Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Media Release May 13, 2024, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors



At the annual general meeting on May 13, 2024, in Rapperswil-Jona, the shareholders of Sensirion Holding AG were informed about the results of the Sensirion group for the financial year 2023, which were impacted by declining sales due to weaker end customer demand as well as ongoing inventory reductions. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.

A total of 10'270'858 votes were represented at the annual general meeting of Sensirion Holding AG on May 13, 2024, representing 65.77% of the share capital.

The shareholders approved the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2023 and approved the proposed appropriation of the balance sheet result.

The compensation report 2023 was accepted in a non-binding consultative vote and the report on non-financial matters 2023 was approved. The shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for their activities in the business year 2023 and approved the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

The shareholders re-elected Moritz Lechner and Felix Mayer as Co-Chairmen of the Board of Directors and Ricarda Demarmels, Anja König and Franz Studer as members of the Board of Directors and elected Henri Mrejen as a new member of the Board of Directors. The shareholders also re-elected Moritz Lechner and Felix Mayer to the Nomination and Compensation Committee and elected Anja König as a new member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The Law Office Keller AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent proxy and KPMG AG, Zurich, was re-elected as statutory auditors.

