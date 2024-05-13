WRISE Group Appoints Market Head, Greater China In Hong Kong As The Company Broadens Its Capbilities To Serve Uhnwis

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Poly Cheung, a seasoned banker joins WRISE to lead the team providing wealth management services in Greater China HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2024 - WRISE Group announced today that Poly Cheung has been appointed Market Head, Greater China at WRISE Private Hong Kong. In this role, she will lead the team in the Hong Kong office providing wealth management services to WRISE's clients in Greater China to tap on the region's ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) growth.



Based in Hong Kong, Poly Cheung will report to Joel Tan, Chief Executive of WRISE Private Hong Kong.



Joel Tan, Chief Executive of WRISE Private Hong Kong said, "WRISE is delighted to welcome Poly to the leadership team as we enter our next stage of growth to better serve our clients and capitalise on new opportunities. Poly's extensive industry experience makes her an ideal candidate to offer greater expertise to WRISE. Under her stewardship, I believe that WRISE will be able to provide a better wealth experience for clients in Greater China."



Greater China, especially Mainland China offers one of the biggest opportunities for international wealth managers in the world today. The research into the Chinese wealth management market finds that the number of UHNWIs in Mainland China with USD 30mn or more in 2021 is estimated at around 70,000 people. By 2026, rich Chinese individuals are expected to hold 20 percent of total global HNWI wealth.



"I am humbled to become a part of WRISE and look forward to working with the outstanding team to bring its mission of creating an exceptional wealth management experience for UHNWIs clients," said Poly Cheung.



Poly Cheung brings to WRISE 29 years of experience in client relationship management and branch banking within the banking sector in Hong Kong. Before joining WRISE, she was Head of Branch Banking at China CITIC Bank International Ltd, where she focused on innovating sales strategies, introducing new banking segments, implementing unique business solutions, and leading initiatives to enhance customer experience. In her early banking career, she started as a management trainee at HSBC, serving as a manager for trade services, and then as a relationship manager for corporate and retail banking for 3 years.









