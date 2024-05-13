Techmediabreaks RJD Green Inc. (RJDG), Silex Holdings Inc. Announce New Division Targeting Synergistic Products And Services

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RJD Green (OTC: RJDG) , a publicly traded company that operates as a holding company focusing on acquiring and managing assets, and actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, is reporting that its initial operations -

Silex Holdings Inc. - has launched a new division. Called Silex Holdings (“SHI”) Sales and Services, the new division will be focused on researching and implementing new synergistic products and services for Silex Holdings while also seeking to increase regional markets and sales. Initially, the company will be moving forward in spaces where it has already garnered invaluable experience, including cabinetry and solid-surface products; the company is also evaluating the potential for sales and installation of fireplace products.“The expansion of products requires minimal additional investment, utilization of current stores, sales staff and marketing, while requiring limited inventory needs,” said RJD Green CEO Ron Brewer in the press release.“We feel additional profitable revenue can be created quickly versus larger more complicated revenue opportunities. The larger representation of products allows us to more aggressively market the current four-state region, for growth and bring forward regional sales representation while creating greater sales opportunity in our existing showrooms.”

To view the full press release, visit

About RJD Green Inc.

RJD Green operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Systems, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green-environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other countertops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer. To learn more about the company, visit .

