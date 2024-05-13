Techmediabreaks Why Givbux Inc. (GBUX) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GivBux (OTC: GBUX) , a publicly traded super app and charitable giving platform, is creating a sharing economic community of brands. The app provides consumers with an easier and more convenient way to shop and buy, as well as merchants a more efficient and profitable way to advertise. Further, charities receive built-in contributions from the community's transactions.“The company, through wholly owned subsidiary GivBux Global Partners Inc., is engaged in the fintech mobile wallet sector, specifically as a point-of-sale payment system by means of a consumer mobile wallet. GivBux uses smartphone technology to bridge consumers and merchants together without the need for traditional plastic cards or paper cash,” reads a recent article.“The GivBux mobile app has been designed to store, send and receive funds; donate; and make real-time purchases at top retail brands, restaurants and other venues. The brands benefit because they are empowered with a data-rich marketing tool to reach and retain consumers through their mobile phones.”

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cashback on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.'s commitment to“give back.” Additionally, the app is evolving to include numerous functionalities like social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation, following the Super App model. The GivBux Super App is currently available for free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. GivBux is forging a new path in charitable giving, with aspirations to build the largest community of givers in the United States (and eventually globally). For more details and regular updates, visit .

