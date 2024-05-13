Cannabisnewsbreaks Zoned Properties Inc. (ZDPY) Bridging Gaps In Cannabis Space With Requisite Real Estate And Consultation Services

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Zoned Properties (OTCQB: ZDPY) , a technology-driven property investment company for emerging and highly regulated industries, acquires value-add real estate within the regulated U.S. cannabis industry with selective development innovation and aspirations to spearhead direct-to-consumer real estate leased to best-in-class cannabis retailers.“The aptly named company has a deep understanding of all the hurdles and potholes to opening compliant cannabis operations and is now redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its standardized investment process backed by its proprietary property technology. In its effort, the company has developed a national ecosystem of real estate services to support its real estate development process, including a commercial real estate brokerage and a national real estate advisory practice. Zoned Properties is a non-plant touching company, meaning it does not engage in any cannabis cultivation, distribution, manufacturing or sale of any federally regulated products, focused only on the requisite real estate and consultation services,” a recent article reads.“Traditional financial institutions historically have been hesitant to invest in cannabis ventures due to regulations keeping marijuana illegal at the federal level although legal in some form (fully, medical, decriminalized, or CBD with THC) in 46 states. Zoned Properties helps assuage fears and bridges gaps by supporting green spaces that cater specifically to the needs of cannabis businesses.”

To view the full article, visit

About Zoned Properties Inc.

Zoned Properties is a technology-driven property investment company focused on acquiring value-add real estate within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company aspires to innovate within the real estate development sector, focusing on direct-to-consumer real estate that is leased to the best-in-class cannabis retailers. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its standardized investment process backed by its proprietary property technology. Zoned Properties has developed a national ecosystem of real estate services to support its real estate development model, including a commercial real estate brokerage and a real estate advisory practice. With a decade of national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries. The company targets commercial properties that face unique zoning or development challenges, identifies solutions that can potentially have a major impact on their commercial value, and then works to acquire the properties while securing long-term, absolute-net leases. Zoned Properties targets commercial properties that can be acquired and rezoned for specific purposes, including the regulated and legalized cannabis industry. It does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the“CSA”). For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ZDPY are available in the company's newsroom at

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN