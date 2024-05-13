Ceres Applauds Federal Regional Transmission Planning Rule As A Key Step In The Nation's Buildout Of Reliable, Resilient Grid

(MENAFN- 3BL) May 13, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres welcomes the final regional transmission planning rule approved today by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which will reshape the way regional transmission lines are planned and paid for to ensure a more reliable and cleaner electric grid in the coming decades.

Recognizing the critical role of an accelerated transmission buildout to connect businesses with the reliable, affordable homegrown clean energy the economy demands, Ceres has worked throughout 2024 to organize corporate support for a robust FERC transmission rule.

In March, during its premiere annual advocacy event LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024 Ceres brought representatives from several key companies to meet with FERC commissioners, including Apple, Best Buy, HASI, Microsoft, Nucor, Salesforce, and Workday .

Ceres also submitted comments to commissioners with recommendations for the final rule, noting that“inefficiency and disorganization in transmission is the Achilles heel of our national effort to create a strong, sustainable, and equitable economy powered by clean energy.”

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line - changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.

Media Contact : Helen Booth-Tobin, ...