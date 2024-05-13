Live Workshop: How To Develop An Impact Communications Strategy

(MENAFN- 3BL) Register now for our first live workshop on how to craft an Impact Communications game plan! On Wed, May 15, at 12pm ET / 9am PT we'll use a real-life case study to lead a collaborative discussion about:



What to avoid when seeking to stand up new internal initiatives within our organizations

Lessons you've learned from taking bold action at your company Best practices for Impact Communications

Lauren Coape-Arnold, Executive Director of the Apollo Opportunity Foundation (AOF), will share the communications challenges and opportunities facing the AOF and provide a peek behind the scenes as they build a global engine for opportunity. You'll walk away with new tools for how to center impact in your communications practice.

This session will best serve those relatively new to Impact Communications, including students and communicators, early in their careers, though anyone interested in understanding and improving their practice of Impact Communications is welcome.

Meet your speaker:

Lauren Coape-Arnold

Executive Director, Apollo Opportunity Foundation

Lauren received her BA magna cum laude in Psychology and French from Amherst College and her MBA from the Yale School of Management. She was named a New York Business Journal“Woman of Influence” (2016) and a City & State“Responsible 100” (2017), and is a graduate of Echoing Green's Direct Impact experiential leadership program.

Meet your moderator:

Brandon Wilson

Chairman, President and CEO, Wilbron Inc.

In addition to being an award-winning executive and communications consultant, Brandon is the author of Sabotage, a book that helps leaders overcome the forces that seek to limit their impact.

________________________________

