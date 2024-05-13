Five Killed In Daesh Attack In Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, May 14 (NNN-NINA) – An Iraqi army officer and four soldiers were killed, and six others wounded yesterday, in an attack by militants of the Daesh group, in Salahudin province, north of the capital, Baghdad, a provincial police source said.

The attack occurred in the evening when the Daesh militants struck military outposts, in the rugged Mteibijah area, in the eastern part of the province, sparking a fierce clash between the two sides, Mohammed al-Bazi from the media office of the provincial police command said.

The clash resulted in the killing of the commander of a regiment and four soldiers, as well as, the wounding of six others, al-Bazi said, adding that, there were no immediate reports about casualties among the attackers.

Also yesterday, the intelligence directorate, affiliated with the Iraqi Defence Ministry, announced in a statement, the arrest of a“dangerous Daesh terrorist” in the town of Latifiya, some 40 km south of Baghdad, accusing him of carrying out attacks against civilians and security forces.– NNN-NINA