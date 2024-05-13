Court Fines Microsoft $ 242 Million For Stealing Technology When Creating Cortana

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In Delaware (USA), the final court hearing was held on the claimof IPA Technologies, which accused Microsoft of violating itspatents when creating the Cortana voice assistant, Azernews reports.

According to the information, after the trial, the jury agreedwith the IPA's argument that the voice recognition technology usedin Cortana violates its patent for computer communications softwareand imposed a fine of $ 242 million on Microsoft.

IPA is a "daughter" of the patent-licensing company Wi-LAN,which is jointly owned by the Canadian technology companyQuarterhill and two investment firms. She acquired a number ofpatents from Siri Inc., owned by SRI International, which wasabsorbed by Apple in 2010 and whose technology she uses in the Sirivirtual assistant.

"We remain confident that Microsoft has never infringed the IPApatents and will appeal," a Microsoft representative said inresponse to a request for comment on the court's decision.

The IPA sued Microsoft in 2018, accusing it of violating anumber of patents related to technologies used in personal digitalassistants and voice data navigation. As a result, the case wasreduced to an accusation of infringement of one patent in theCortana voice assistant.

The IPA has also sued Google and Amazon over infringement oftheir patents. Amazon secured the dismissal of the IPA lawsuit in2021, and the company's litigation with Google is stillongoing.