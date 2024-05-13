93% Pass CBSE Class 10 Exam

This year, the board conducted the class 10 exams from February 15 to March 13.



According to reports, 132337 or 5.91 per cent of students have been placed in CBSE 10th compartment exams 2024. The pass percentage among girls is 94.75 per cent and among boys, 92.71 per cent.

More than 47,000 students have scored above 95 per cent marks and more than 2.12 lakh above 90 per cent, reports said.

Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, results for which were declared on Monday with 87.98 per cent students passing the test.

Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.

Officials said 91.52 per cent girls cleared the exam, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys' pass percentage.

“A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,16,145 students have scored above 90 per cent,” an official said.

This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.

CBSE also revealed the subject-wise performance of the students. As per the information shared by the board, More than 11,000 Class 10 students scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics while Painting topped the subject with the highest number of full marks scorers in Class 12.

As per the board, a total of 11,253 students scored full marks in 'Mathematics standard', followed by Sanskrit and Artificial Intelligence in which 6,700 and 6,269 candidates scored a perfect 100, respectively.

Similarly, in the CBSE Class 12 board exam, the highest number of marks scorers was in Painting at 10,402, followed by Chemistry at 2,152 and Psychology at 2,134.

Girls maintained their trend of outperforming boys in board exams, with marginal increases in both pass percentage and the number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent compared to last year. The pass percentage for Class 10 rose by 0.48 percentage points to 93.60, while for Class 12, it increased by 0.65 percentage points to 87.98. CBSE officials credited the uptick in pass percentage to the inclusion of more competency-based questions in this year's exams.

The board will offer psychological counselling to students of classes 10 and 12 along with their parents from Tuesday onwards (May 14). The counselling services will be provided 24/7 for a week.

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for verification of their marksheet or can obtain a photocopy of their answer book, and request re-evaluation. The verification window will open for five days from the fourth day (tentatively May 17) after the announcement of the results, as per the schedule shared by the board. Students unhappy with their scores can apply for verification of marks online on

Students who have been declared unsuccessful in one or two subjects of their CBSE 2024 board exams can apply for the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam. However, the board has yet not specified the exact date and time of releasing registration forms for the supplementary exam. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

