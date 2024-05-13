Shares Of Nickel Company See Morning Action On New Polymetallic Discovery

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Nickel is one of the elements that plays a critical enabling role in the energy transition required to reduce CO2 emissions and this Canadian junior exploration company focuses on developing the high-grade Nisk project into Canada's first carbon-neutral nickel mine. Located in Quebec, Nisk is a high-grade nickel-copper sulfide deposit with mineralizations for multiple battery metals including nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum.

PowerNickel

(TSXV: $PNPN) (OTC: $PNPNF) announced in a press release today high-grade multi-elements assay results for several holes in the exciting polymetallic Lion Zone. The firm's winter 2024 drill program ended with 15 successful holes at the Lion Discovery. Additional assays released continue to support the ongoing progress on the discovery. Power Nickel will continue to drill at the Lion Discovery in the upcoming summer season.

With a significant land position spanning 20 kilometers of strike length, the Nisk property is a promising site for high-grade nickel-copper PGE mineralization. Power Nickel's strategy involves expanding this potential through a series of drill programs, focusing on the initial Nisk discovery zone and exploring the land package for adjacent nickel deposits.

Canadian shares were trading at $0.72, while U.S. shares were trading at $0.5255, in morning trade.