Opposition Candidate Highlights Brazil’S Key Role In Venezuelan Elections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Edmundo González Urrutia, the central opposition candidate in Venezuela's presidential election, emphasizes Brazil's crucial role in the process.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's leadership and messages significantly impact Venezuelan pro-democracy advocates.



Urrutia, chosen by the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) to challenge Nicolás Maduro, highlights the importance of regional leaders like Lula.



In an interview with Globo on May 13, he emphasized the critical role of Brazil's president, noting his awareness of the risks involved.



In April, Lula praised the Venezuelan opposition for uniting behind a single candidate and stressed the importance of respecting election results.



Urrutia wants Lula to stay vigilant regarding Venezuela's situation, highlighting Brazil's pivotal role.







He referenced former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's statement: "Where Brazil goes, most Latin American countries follow."



Chosen unanimously after María Corina Machado was barred from public office, Urrutia represents a viable alternative to Maduro's regime.



Although relatively unknown among Venezuelans, he has gained significant support.



Urrutia stated, "In a poll including all candidates, I have 50% support, while Maduro has 18%. For someone not previously known politically, this is remarkable."



The election is set against a backdrop of political repression.



Maduro, 61, presides over an autocratic regime with numerous reports of political imprisonments and restricted freedoms.



Reports from the OAS and Inter-American Commission on Human Rights highlight issues like the improper appointment of the National Electoral Council.

Urrutia expressed concerns that Maduro might reject election results, emphasizing the importance of respecting the people's will.



He noted the battle for democracy is complex, acknowledging that it involves both winners and losers.



The candidate also cautioned that the chavismo regime might employ any tactic if the polls are not in their favor.



As Venezuela approaches these critical elections, the stance of international actors like Brazil could significantly influence the outcome.

