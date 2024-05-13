ECLAC Describes Latin America As Trapped In A Development Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) revised its 2024 growth forecast for the region to 2.1%, up from 1.9%.



This update aligns with global forecasts but continues to portray modest regional growth.



ECLAC's repor details challenges both global and local that hamper economic progress.



Internationally, slower growth and high interest rates in developed nations increase financing costs for Latin America's emerging markets.



Furthermore, geopolitical tensions are altering global value chains, potentially affecting commodity prices and delaying rate cuts by central banks.



Such factors could stifle global economic growth and increase vulnerabilities across economies.



Within the region, growth expectations vary: South America might grow by 1.6%, Central America and Mexico by 2.7%, and the Caribbean (excluding Guyana) by 2.8%.







Despite slightly optimistic forecasts, ECLAC states that the region's persistent low growth reflects a declining potential GDP growth rate.



ECLAC depicts the region trapped in a "development crisis" with low growth, high inequality, limited mobility, and weak institutions.



This crisis underscores the need for greater productivity and investment in sectors like infrastructure and digitalization.



Global entities like the World Bank and IMF forecast Latin America's growth at 1.6% to 2%.



These projections underscore ongoing structural issues and increased violence, which threaten investment and stability.



Conversely, the OECD offers a brighter outlook for some countries.



It predicts Costa Rica will lead with a 3.6% growth, followed by Peru and Chile at 2.3%, and Mexico at 2.2%.



However, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann noted that despite a resilient global economy, growth will stay below the long-term average.



The 2024 outlook for Latin America suggests a region facing key challenges but poised for growth and development.

