(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bolivian President Luis Arce discussed enhancing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation.



They focused on energy, commerce, and technology. Bolivia initiated these talks to strengthen the friendship and collaborative ties between the two nations.



This dialogue underscores their intent to broaden bilateral relations and intensify contact at various levels.



Both leaders committed to advancing cooperation in commercial, economic, and energy fields. Russia and Bolivi have been collaborating on significant projects.



Gazprom's involvement in gas processing and Rusatom's work in nuclear research highlight their partnership's strategic importance. These sectors are critical to Bolivia's development.



The Kremlin's press service reported that the conversation, held over the phone, focused on mutual interests and ongoing projects.



Additionally, this interaction comes at a politically sensitive time for both leaders. Putin recently secured another term through an election.







Their reaffirmation of strong bilateral ties signals both countries' intentions to enhance their strategic alliances globally.

Bilateral Relations Deepen Between Russia and Bolivia

Rosatom will complet a research reactor in Bolivia by 2024, announced Evgueni Pakermánov, the head of Rosatom Overseas.



Training for the operational staff is happening alongside, aiming for an early 2025 launch.



This center is vital for advancing high-tech cooperation between Russia and Latin America, boosting Rosatom's global presence.



In December 2023, Bolivia forged a significant partnership with Russia's Uranium One Group.



They agreed to build a semi-industrial direct lithium extraction (DLE) plant in Colcha, Potosi.



The $450 million project represents a major stride in Bolivia's industrial growth.

