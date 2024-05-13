Venezuela Flexes Military Might In Arpía I-2024 Exercise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Venezuelan Armed Forces recently demonstrated their capabilities in the 'Arpía I-2024' drill at Fuerte Guaraguao del Guri, Bolívar.



This operation showcased teamwork between the Arm and Military Aviation, emphasizing their combined strength.



The Army's 993 Special Forces Battalion and Military Aviation's Mi-17V-5 helicopter collaborated in this significant exercise.



Their mission was to execute a series of complex maneuvers that tested the limits of their operational capabilities.



The exercise unfolded in four intense phases, each designed to refine specific military skills and strategies.



The first phase involved Special Operations, where troops engaged in covert infiltration and reconnaissance missions, adapting swiftly to hostile environments.







This phase demonstrated the forces' readiness to operate under challenging conditions.



Following this, the Helitactics phase took the spotlight, featuring rapid rope descents from the Mi-17V-5 helicopters.



These drills simulated critical insertion and extraction operations in inaccessible terrains, highlighting the precision and agility of the troops.



The excitement escalated during the Aerial Assault phase, where forces performed dynamic helicopter descents to neutralize ground targets.



This part of the exercise underscored the coordination between air and ground units, essential for successful combat strategies.



Lastly, the precision firing from the helicopters showcased during the Machine Gun Firing phase.



Troops fired from moving aircraft, targeting ground positions with high accuracy, simulating combat scenarios that might occur in actual warfare.



Overall, 'Arpía I-2024' was both a display of military skill and a reaffirmation of Venezuela's commitment to national sovereignty.



Through this exercise, Venezuela displayed its ability to conduct multifaceted military operations, ensuring its forces remain sharp and ready for any challenge.

