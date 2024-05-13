UK Charges Three For Helping Hong Kong Intelligence Service

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg) -- The UK charged three men with assisting a foreign intelligence service from Hong Kong, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism force. Chi Leung Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, were charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and foreign interference under the National Security Act. A judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday allowed them to be released on bail.

The men were are alleged to have conducted information gathering, surveillance and acts of deception that were likely to assist a foreign intelligence service between December 2023 and May 2024. Yuen works as an office manager at the Hong Kong Economic Trade Office in London. Wai is a UK Border Force Officer and a City of London Police officer while Trickett is a private investigator.

They appeared at a London court on Monday and were granted bail and only spoke to confirm their identities. The next hearing is scheduled for May 24 at the Old Bailey. Ten men and one woman were arrested earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police said. The eight who were not charged have been released from custody. The arrests come as London seeks to recalibrate the balance of its ties with the world's second-largest economy between trade and national security. The UK and China have lobbed spying accusations at each other in recent months as relations remain strained over concerns about China's alleged interference in the UK parliament and suspected hacking. Authorities didn't state the name of the agency. The National Security Department, established according to a Beijing-imposed security law in 2020 after mass protests in the former British colony, has an intelligence unit, but hasn't publicized any overseas activities.“While these offenses are concerning, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them,” Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's counter terrorism command said in a statement.

