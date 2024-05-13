Israeli Occupation Continues To Target Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 13 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation warplanes and artillery continued their attacks and artillery shelling on Monday of towns in southern Lebanon, while the Lebanese resistance launched counter attacks with drones and missiles on occupation sites in occupied Palestine.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that Israeli occupation warplanes raided the town of Al-Adisa, and one of its drones fired missiles at the town of Shaihin when some residents were inspecting their homes after coordinating with UNIFIL forces, but no reports of any casualties.

The agency added that the Israeli occupation army bombed the outskirts of the town of Mays al-Jabal with artillery shells and machine guns. (end)

