DPRK Foreign Ministry Condemnes Interference Of US Allies In Affairs Of Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The military presence of US allies, including Australia, GreatBritain, Canada, New Zealand, France and Germany, "under thepretext of monitoring the implementation of UN sanctions againstthe DPRK, exacerbates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region", Azernews reports.

"Recently, US allies, under the pretext of monitoring violationsof UN sanctions, have increased efforts to have a military presencein the Asia-Pacific region, thereby further exacerbating theunstable situation in the region," the statement said.

In particular, the United Kingdom has deployed naval forces tothe waters around the Korean Peninsula and conducted exercises withthe Republic of Korea, Canada is "trying to place" a patrolaircraft at a military base in Japan to monitor the waters aroundthe peninsula. The diplomat noted that US allies, includingGermany, France and New Zealand, have been transferring warshipsand aircraft one after another this year and "escalating militarytensions, violating the security interests of the countries of theregion."

"An Australian Navy ship that invaded the waters around theKorean Peninsula lifted a military helicopter into the air andthreatened the maritime and air security of the surroundingcountries, thereby creating the possibility of a dangerous armedconflict," the DPRK Foreign Ministry said. Pyongyang believes thatthe military presence of Western countries under the pretext ofimplementing UN resolutions contradicts the principles andobjectives of the charter of this international organization, "thebasis of which is equality of sovereignty and non-interference ininternal affairs."

The DPRK Foreign Ministry expressed serious concern over the"irresponsible behavior of some countries that have joined thehostile policy and hegemonic strategy of the United States." ThePeople's Republic demands to "stop provocations" and is ready totake the necessary measures to protect sovereignty and security warned Washington's allies that "blind submission to theUnited States" would undermine their own interests.