Russian Air Defense Base In Crimea Comes Under Attack - Media

A Russian air defense base in temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked this morning.

That's according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"On May 13, at around 06:00, several missiles attacked military unit 85683 on Mount Ai-Petri in southern Crimea. The military unit's territory was damaged. The commander of military unit 85683 Alexander Kulakov and another invader were killed. There are wounded, their number is still unknown," the post reads.

The radars on the southern bank of Crimea are the most famous military site in the Yalta area. Before the occupation of Crimea, the Ukrainian radio frequency battalion was located here, where the Soviet-made Oborona, Altai and Kordon-M radars, as well as the Ukrainian 36DS-6, were in service.

The occupiers formed there a unit of the 3rd radio frequency regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is not clear whether they placed new radar equipment there, but the old one is enough to control the sky over Crimea and the sea around it.